Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, talks about joining the Alliance became the cause of the war - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, and talks about Ukraine's accession to the Alliance became the reason for Russia's attack.

This was stated by Trump in an interview with TIME, reports UNN.

Details

I don't think they will ever be able to join NATO. I think it was from day one (obviously - ed.), I think it was, I think the reason the war started was because they started talking about joining NATO. If it hadn't been talked about, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn't have started, - Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that the temporarily occupied peninsula Crimea will remain under the control of Russia, and added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands this.