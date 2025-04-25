Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, talks about joining the Alliance became the cause of the war - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Ukraine will never become a member of NATO. He believes that it was the talks about Ukraine's accession to the Alliance that caused Russian aggression.
US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, and talks about Ukraine's accession to the Alliance became the reason for Russia's attack.
This was stated by Trump in an interview with TIME, reports UNN.
Details
I don't think they will ever be able to join NATO. I think it was from day one (obviously - ed.), I think it was, I think the reason the war started was because they started talking about joining NATO. If it hadn't been talked about, there would have been a much better chance that it wouldn't have started,
Recall
US President Donald Trump said that the temporarily occupied peninsula Crimea will remain under the control of Russia, and added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands this.