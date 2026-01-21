Ukraine and Great Britain achieve practical results in defense innovations

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine and the United Kingdom, within the framework of a century-long partnership, have achieved practical results in the field of defense innovation and industrial cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar made this statement during the UK–Ukraine One Hundred Year Partnership event.

We are no longer talking about intentions, but about joint projects, production, and mutual strengthening of industrial capabilities. We are grateful to the British side for cooperation and support, as well as for their readiness to work together on practical solutions. Ahead is the scaling of joint projects, the development of engineering and R&D cooperation, as well as new formats of practical interaction, including joint technical hackathons and exchange of expertise. - she stated.

Hvozdyar also thanked the UK government for the systematic training of Ukrainian servicemen - from basic training for recruits to specialized courses for military personnel with combat experience. She noted that the professionalism of British instructors and a consistent approach to training significantly increased the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

