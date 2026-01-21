$43.180.08
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Ukraine and Great Britain achieve practical results in defense innovations

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine and Great Britain have achieved practical results in defense innovations and industrial cooperation. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar announced joint projects and productions.

Ukraine and Great Britain achieve practical results in defense innovations
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine and the United Kingdom, within the framework of a century-long partnership, have achieved practical results in the field of defense innovation and industrial cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar made this statement during the UK–Ukraine One Hundred Year Partnership event.

We are no longer talking about intentions, but about joint projects, production, and mutual strengthening of industrial capabilities. We are grateful to the British side for cooperation and support, as well as for their readiness to work together on practical solutions. Ahead is the scaling of joint projects, the development of engineering and R&D cooperation, as well as new formats of practical interaction, including joint technical hackathons and exchange of expertise.

- she stated.

Hvozdyar also thanked the UK government for the systematic training of Ukrainian servicemen - from basic training for recruits to specialized courses for military personnel with combat experience. She noted that the professionalism of British instructors and a consistent approach to training significantly increased the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Great Britain disagrees with France and Italy on negotiations with Putin - Politico16.01.26, 09:26 • 5868 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

