07:19 PM • 9072 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 15097 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 16284 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 17265 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 37535 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 24211 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 56100 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41138 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38456 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51120 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 12:09 PM
Ukraine and EU discussed cooperation in agricultural sector: key areas of support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the EU Representation discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector, focusing on assistance to frontline farmers and harmonization of legislation. Ukraine is completing screenings for three negotiation chapters, having received a high assessment from the European Commission.

Ukraine and EU discussed cooperation in agricultural sector: key areas of support

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine discussed areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector with program managers of the European Union Delegation. Key areas of international support: assistance to farmers in frontline regions, harmonization of legislation with EU norms, development of animal husbandry and infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Ministers of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi and Iryna Ovcharenko met with program managers of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. The parties discussed further cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Ukraine is completing screenings for three negotiation chapters: "Agriculture and Rural Development", "Food Safety, Veterinary and Phytosanitary Policy" and "Fisheries and Aquaculture". Representatives of the European Commission highly appreciated the work done. The implementation of European projects to support agriculture contributes to faster and more effective implementation of EU norms and standards in Ukraine. And this is very important work from the point of view of restoring and building the capacity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector

- said Taras Vysotskyi.

It is noted that among the main areas of support from international partners for the recovery and development of the agricultural sector of Ukraine are:        

  • support for farmers in frontline territories;      
    • harmonization of agricultural legislation with EU norms, implementation of food safety standards, phytosanitary and veterinary control;        
      • stimulation of livestock development, as well as development of agricultural infrastructure for storing vegetable products;
        • implementation of food humanitarian initiatives "Grain from Ukraine" and "Food from Ukraine", aimed at strengthening Ukraine's role as one of the guarantors of global food security.

          Taras Vysotskyi thanked for the support of the Ukrainian agricultural sector in the process of European integration. According to him, the implementation of EU projects "Institutional and Policy Reform of Small-Scale Agriculture in Ukraine" (IPRSA) and "Further Support in Harmonizing Ukrainian Legislation, Control and Awareness with EU Legislation in the Field of Food Safety, Animal Health and Welfare, Phytosanitary" (ILCA) support both Ukraine's institutional capacity on the path to European integration and contribute to a more effective adaptation of agricultural producers to EU norms and requirements in the future.

          Recall

          The Ukrainian delegation completed screening meetings in Brussels on the negotiation chapter "Agriculture and Rural Development". The European Commission positively assessed the submitted materials, which indicates significant progress of Ukraine.

          Vita Zelenetska

