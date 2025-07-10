Ukraine and Belgium signed an investment agreement for 5 million euros: where will the money go?

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 8408 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15988 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 12159 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12565 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 15040 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21930 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21798 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29340 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69375 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29207 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.2m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 38663 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 27755 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 18483 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 24107 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 21212 views
Publications
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 8408 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15988 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 22672 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 69375 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 75136 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 144686 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 273830 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 452859 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 281550 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 389970 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Ukraine and Belgium signed an investment agreement for 5 million euros: where will the money go?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 607 views

Ukraine and Belgium signed a Letter of Intent at the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC2025 in Rome. The document provides for an agreement between Belgian BIO Invest and Bank Lviv for 5 million euros for the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Ukraine and Belgium signed an investment agreement for 5 million euros: where will the money go?

Ukraine signed the first investment document with Belgium during the URC2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The document was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Belgium, Andriy Sybiha and Maxime Prévot. It is called a Letter of Intent, which provides for an agreement between the Belgian company BIO Invest and Bank Lviv for the amount of 5 million euros.

As Andriy Sybiha noted, it is about trust and confidence in the future of Ukraine.

That is why such agreements are extremely important, and I am sincerely grateful for them

– said the minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the attracted financing will be directed to the development of small and medium-sized businesses. This is a key segment of the economy that plays a decisive role in creating jobs, maintaining social cohesion, and strengthening national stability, the agency noted.

Recall

The European Commission announced a new financial support package for Ukraine worth 2.3 billion euros – it includes grants and loan guarantees. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted, these funds will be directed to support businesses, investments, urban reconstruction, energy security, and critical infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Belgium
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9