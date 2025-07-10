Ukraine and Belgium signed an investment agreement for 5 million euros: where will the money go?

Ukraine signed the first investment document with Belgium during the URC2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The document was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Belgium, Andriy Sybiha and Maxime Prévot. It is called a Letter of Intent, which provides for an agreement between the Belgian company BIO Invest and Bank Lviv for the amount of 5 million euros.

As Andriy Sybiha noted, it is about trust and confidence in the future of Ukraine.

That is why such agreements are extremely important, and I am sincerely grateful for them – said the minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the attracted financing will be directed to the development of small and medium-sized businesses. This is a key segment of the economy that plays a decisive role in creating jobs, maintaining social cohesion, and strengthening national stability, the agency noted.

Recall

The European Commission announced a new financial support package for Ukraine worth 2.3 billion euros – it includes grants and loan guarantees. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted, these funds will be directed to support businesses, investments, urban reconstruction, energy security, and critical infrastructure.