Ukraine and Armenia discussed ways to intensify political dialogue

Ukraine and Armenia discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including ways to intensify political dialogue. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Armenia held political consultations. The consultations were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinos and Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan - the statement said.

It is reported that the Armenian side was informed in detail about Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as about the results of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including ways to intensify political dialogue. In this context, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of further developing contacts at all levels, as well as the need to implement joint projects. They also exchanged views on regional security issues - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Perebyinis briefed the Armenian delegation on the current state of Ukraine's European integration and emphasized his readiness to exchange experience with Armenia in this area.

The report notes that the parties also discussed issues of cooperation within international organizations and identified priority areas of cooperation in the international arena.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

