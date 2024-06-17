$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Ukraine and Armenia discussed ways to intensify political dialogue

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine and Armenia discussed opportunities for intensifying political dialogue and topical issues of bilateral relations during political consultations between the Deputy Foreign Ministers.

Ukraine and Armenia discussed ways to intensify political dialogue

Ukraine and Armenia discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including ways to intensify political dialogue. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Armenia held political consultations. The consultations were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinos and Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan

- the statement said.

It is reported that the Armenian side was informed in detail about Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as about the results of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, including ways to intensify political dialogue. In this context, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of further developing contacts at all levels, as well as the need to implement joint projects. They also exchanged views on regional security issues

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Perebyinis briefed the Armenian delegation on the current state of Ukraine's European integration and emphasized his readiness to exchange experience with Armenia in this area.

The report notes that the parties also discussed issues of cooperation within international organizations and identified priority areas of cooperation in the international arena.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

