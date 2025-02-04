Director of energy and infrastructure programs at the Razumkov Center and energy expert Volodymyr Omelchenko said that according to former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Sturz, Ukraine allegedly wanted to preserve Russian gas transit in exchange for the return of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, UNN reports.

According to former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Sturz, the Ukrainian government negotiated to preserve the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in exchange for the return of the ZNPP and the cessation of shelling of energy infrastructure, but Russia rejected this option. I have been promoting this idea since May 2024 in the media - Omelchenko said.

Recall

Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence. The move provoked a mixed reaction in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, including Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies.