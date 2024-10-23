UK to allocate $155 million for maritime coalition for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The UK will provide an additional £120 million to support the Maritime Capabilities Coalition for Ukraine. The funds will be used for maritime drones, radars, and other projects to protect the Grain Corridor.
The United Kingdom will allocate an additional 120 million pounds (about $155 million) to support the Coalition of Maritime Forces and Capabilities, the press service of the British governmentreported, according to UNN.
Details
The UK is reportedly looking for partners to co-finance the supply of hundreds more maritime drones (airborne and unmanned) and surveillance radars to protect the Grain Corridor.
Together with Norway, it is also seeking another £100 million to co-finance hundreds of other projects.
The new funding comes amid intensified attacks by the Russian army on Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Black Sea.
Within the framework of the Maritime Coalition, Ukraine has reportedly already received assistance in the form of dozens of all-terrain amphibious vehicles and raiding boats, hundreds of anti-ship missiles for coastal defense and river operations, as well as hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition for machine guns.
