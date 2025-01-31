ukenru
UK simplifies visa rules for children from Ukraine

UK simplifies visa rules for children from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45842 views

The UK government has renewed the Homes for Ukraine program, which facilitates the entry of children to sponsor parents. Children will receive a residence permit for 18 months with access to education and healthcare.

On January 31, the British government resumed a program that simplifies visa rules for Ukrainian children to enter the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government of the United Kingdom and the BBC.

Details

It is noted that in order to obtain a visa, both the child-applicant and the sponsoring parent must meet all the requirements of the "Homes for Ukraine" program. 

A parent (or legal guardian) who has a permit under any of the Ukrainian schemes can apply to sponsor their child under the Homes for Ukraine program. Children sponsored by their parents (or legal guardians) will have permission to stay in the UK for 18 months

- the agency said in a statement.

The ministry said that these children will have access to education, healthcare, benefits and employment in accordance with the country's legislation. 

The BBC recalled that in February last year, the British government decided that Ukrainians without the right to permanent residence in the UK could no longer sponsor people under the Homes for Ukraine program. This program allowed people to host those who had fled Ukraine because of the war.

Charities have said this has led to family breakdown, with some desperate parents resorting to illegal means to bring their children to the UK

- writes the BBC.

Only British or Irish citizens, or those who had the right to permanent residence in the UK, could act as sponsors.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Family Program, which allowed Ukrainians to join family members who already had permanent residence in the UK, was also closed.

Recall

In 2024, 500 thousand people left Ukraine, and another 200 thousand are expected to leave in 2025. The NBU predicts the return of migrants in 2026, but their number is decreasing due to adaptation abroad.

