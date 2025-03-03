UK launches investigation into TikTok over teenagers' data
Kyiv • UNN
The British regulator has launched an investigation into the processing of personal data of children aged 13-17 on TikTok. Reddit and Imgur are also being checked to assess the age of users.
An investigation has been launched in the UK into the social network TikTok over the processing of children's personal data. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
It is noted that the investigation is being conducted by the British privacy authority, the Information Commissioner's Office. They claim that social media companies use sophisticated algorithms to prioritize content and keep users engaged. However, the fact that they distribute such content could lead to children being exposed to a growing amount of harmful material.
The watchdog said it is investigating how short video-sharing platform TikTok by ByteDance uses the personal information of teenagers aged 13-17 to generate a feed of recommended content
At the same time, social media platforms Reddit and Imgur are being checked for how they estimate the age of their child users.
“If we find sufficient evidence that any of these companies have violated the law, we will notify them and obtain statements from them before reaching a final conclusion,” the Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement.
Recall
In February, the popular Chinese app TikTok reappeared in the Apple Store and Google Play in the United States. Its removal was due to the requirements of American law, which obliged ByteDance to transfer control over the local segment of the platform to another owner.