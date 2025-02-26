UK, France ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the presence of Americans on the territory of Ukraine under the subsoil deal is a guarantee of security for Ukraine, and also noted that the UK and France are ready to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.

Details

Zelensky will come. This is a good deal for Ukraine as well. They also automatically get some security guarantees because we will be present there, and Europe will also be watching closely. Britain and France have said they want to send a so-called peacekeeping force there - Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but that the US will remain Ukraine's partner.

