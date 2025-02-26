ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
UK, France ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine - Trump

Trump said that the US presence in Ukraine as part of the subsoil deal would guarantee security. According to him, Britain and France are ready to send peacekeeping forces.

US President Donald Trump said that the presence of Americans on the territory of Ukraine under the subsoil deal is a guarantee of security for Ukraine, and also noted that the UK and France are ready to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting of the US Cabinet of Ministers, reports UNN.

Details

Zelensky will come. This is a good deal for Ukraine as well. They also automatically get some security guarantees because we will be present there, and Europe will also be watching closely. Britain and France have said they want to send a so-called peacekeeping force there

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but that the US will remain Ukraine's partner.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

