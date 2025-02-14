UAVs were spotted in several regions of Ukraine

Active movement of attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in different directions has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the military, UAV movement is observed in several important areas:

1. UAVs that started from Zhytomyr region are moving towards Rivne in Rivne region.

2. Other drones that left Kyiv region are heading west to Zhytomyr region.

3. In the Poltava region, UAVs are moving both west and south, which may indicate active hostilities.

4. In the northern part of Kharkiv region, UAVs were spotted moving in the direction of Kharkiv and Poltava.

5. In the north of Zaporizhzhia region, drones are moving toward Dnipro, indicating a possible threat to this strategic city.

6. In the area of Shargorod in Vinnytsia region, UAVs are moving on a northwestern course, which also increases the level of readiness of local forces.