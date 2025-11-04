ukenru
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
UAH 3.7 million overpayment: former head of Lvivgaz served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

The former head of Lvivgaz artificially inflated gas tariffs, causing utility companies to overpay by almost UAH 3.7 million. The investigation found that he falsified calculation data and could dispose of the funds at his own discretion.

UAH 3.7 million overpayment: former head of Lvivgaz served with notice of suspicion

The former head of JSC "Lvivgaz" has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement and official forgery. In 2021, he artificially inflated gas distribution tariffs by entering unreliable data into calculations, due to which communal enterprises in the region overpaid almost UAH 3.7 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former board member of JSC "Lvivgaz" was notified of suspicion of embezzlement and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

The investigation established that in 2021, the official organized a scheme to inflate natural gas distribution tariffs. He entered unreliable data into official calculations, artificially increasing the indicators of old gas pipelines and equipment, which directly affects the determination of normative gas losses.

Thus, normative losses "on paper" increased by more than 2.8 million m³ of gas per year, which led to a tariff increase of UAH 14.8 per 1 thousand m³.

As a result, almost UAH 3.7 million was groundlessly included in the cost of services, which was paid by some communal enterprises in the region.

The suspect, as one of the managers, could dispose of the received funds at his own discretion.

A foreigner who tried to transfer secret documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service was sentenced to 6 years in prison03.11.25, 17:49 • 3108 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine