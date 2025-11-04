UAH 3.7 million overpayment: former head of Lvivgaz served with notice of suspicion

The former head of JSC "Lvivgaz" has been notified of suspicion of embezzlement and official forgery. In 2021, he artificially inflated gas distribution tariffs by entering unreliable data into calculations, due to which communal enterprises in the region overpaid almost UAH 3.7 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former board member of JSC "Lvivgaz" was notified of suspicion of embezzlement and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

The investigation established that in 2021, the official organized a scheme to inflate natural gas distribution tariffs. He entered unreliable data into official calculations, artificially increasing the indicators of old gas pipelines and equipment, which directly affects the determination of normative gas losses.

Thus, normative losses "on paper" increased by more than 2.8 million m³ of gas per year, which led to a tariff increase of UAH 14.8 per 1 thousand m³.

As a result, almost UAH 3.7 million was groundlessly included in the cost of services, which was paid by some communal enterprises in the region.

The suspect, as one of the managers, could dispose of the received funds at his own discretion.

