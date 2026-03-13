UAH 1,500 payments to pensioners and social assistance recipients - Ministry of Social Policy named terms and conditions

The government is preparing a targeted payment program of 1,500 hryvnias for Ukrainian pensioners and social assistance recipients, reported the Ministry of Social Policy on March 13, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine is preparing a targeted support program for Ukrainians who need it most. Already in April, pensioners and social assistance recipients will receive a one-time payment of 1,500 hryvnias. - reported the Ministry of Social Policy.

Who can count on the additional payment

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the additional payment will be received by:

pensioners under compulsory state pension insurance;

recipients of disability benefits and low-income families;

internally displaced persons among social assistance recipients;

families with children and other recipients of basic social assistance.

"There is no need to apply additionally for assistance. Funds will be automatically credited to bank accounts or via Ukrposhta. Payments will be made within the framework of existing budget programs of the Ministry of Social Policy," the ministry stated.

