Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
12:53 PM • 13694 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
10:42 AM • 15498 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33635 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 64045 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59275 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88908 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42870 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27820 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21181 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
02:21 PM • 974 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
12:53 PM • 13697 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29124 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 33052 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88909 views
UAH 1,500 payments to pensioners and social assistance recipients - Ministry of Social Policy named terms and conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2334 views

In April, the Ministry of Social Policy will automatically accrue UAH 1,500 to pensioners and vulnerable categories of citizens. The money will be transferred to bank cards or by mail.

UAH 1,500 payments to pensioners and social assistance recipients - Ministry of Social Policy named terms and conditions

The government is preparing a targeted payment program of 1,500 hryvnias for Ukrainian pensioners and social assistance recipients, reported the Ministry of Social Policy on March 13, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine is preparing a targeted support program for Ukrainians who need it most. Already in April, pensioners and social assistance recipients will receive a one-time payment of 1,500 hryvnias.

- reported the Ministry of Social Policy.

Who can count on the additional payment

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the additional payment will be received by:

  • pensioners under compulsory state pension insurance;
    • recipients of disability benefits and low-income families;
      • internally displaced persons among social assistance recipients;
        • families with children and other recipients of basic social assistance.

          "There is no need to apply additionally for assistance. Funds will be automatically credited to bank accounts or via Ukrposhta. Payments will be made within the framework of existing budget programs of the Ministry of Social Policy," the ministry stated.

