UAF drones struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region. As a result of the strike, oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped.

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station. As a result, the pumping of oil through the Druzhba main oil pipeline was completely stopped, UNN writes with reference to the General Staff.

Details

On the night of August 18, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station (Tambov region, Russia).

- reported the General Staff.

It is reported that as a result of the hit, a fire broke out at the facility. Currently, the pumping of oil through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped.

The General Staff also reported that the Nikolskoye oil pumping station is part of Russia's economic infrastructure. The station is involved in supplying the occupying forces of the Russian aggressor.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are consistently working to reduce Russia's military-economic potential with the aim of completely stopping armed aggression against Ukraine.

- noted the General Staff.

Addition

As a result of the operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate in the Voronezh region, on August 17, the infrastructure of the Liski railway junction station was hit.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Vladimir Putin
Oil
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle