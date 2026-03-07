UAE President declares country at war amid Iranian attacks

President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that his country is in a state of war after a series of attacks from Iran, which have been ongoing since late February. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made his first public appearance since the shelling of the UAE territory began. He visited a hospital where people injured in the airstrikes are being treated.

During the visit, the president stated that the country is not "easy prey" and is ready to defend its citizens.

We are in a state of war, but the UAE is not easy prey. We will fulfill our duty to all citizens and will protect everyone - he emphasized.

Despite Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's statement that Tehran would not attack neighboring countries if no strikes were launched against Iran from their territories, explosions continued to be heard in the UAE. In the morning, Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to an Iranian drone attack.

