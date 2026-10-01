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Two suspects accused of spying for Russia detained in Latvia; one of them used a private aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

A married couple is suspected of passing information about NATO forces and support for Ukraine to Russian intelligence. One of them photographed a base from a private aircraft.

Two suspects accused of spying for Russia detained in Latvia; one of them used a private aircraft

Latvian security services said they had detained a married couple on suspicion of working for Russia to gather information about the Baltic country's defense capabilities. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Latvia's State Security Service, the investigation established that these individuals obtained information about NATO forces in Latvia and the country's support for Ukraine, which they passed on to Russian military intelligence.

One of the couple used a private aircraft to photograph a military base in Ādaži, and also "carried out activities in support of potential intelligence and sabotage groups" in Latvia

- the statement said.

Latvia, which is a frontline state of the European Union and NATO, is strengthening its eastern border with Russia and increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP. The Baltic states warn that Moscow is intensifying attempts to carry out acts of sabotage in order to intimidate Ukraine's European partners and force them to stop supplying weapons and funding to Kyiv.

Latvia is ready to deploy nuclear weapons by NATO decision - president01.10.26, 05:30 • 13780 views

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