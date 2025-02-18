Two smoldering centers at Chornobyl NPP still not localized after Russian drone hit

At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, work continues to localize two smoldering centers, and partial disclosure of structures is underway. This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAEZ), according to UNN.

It is noted that thermal imaging aerial monitoring is used to analyze and manage processes.

The results of an extraordinary inspection of the enclosing and supporting structures of the NSC Arch and the main crane system maintenance garage (MSCMG) revealed damage to the outer cladding of the arch and the garage's supporting structures - the statement said.

The agency clarified that remediation work is currently underway:

- through destruction with an area of approximately 15 m2;

- defects in the cladding without total destruction of up to 200 m2;

- damage to the inner lining filler;

- destruction of bolted joints and deformation of the joints of the structures of the upper part of the maintenance garage.

No deterioration of the radiation situation at the NSC-OU industrial site and ChNPP in general was recorded. No release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits was detected - summarized in the SAUEZM.

Recall

On February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter was assessed as significant.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportsthat the Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 1.5 billion to keep the Chernobyl nuclear power plant shelter safe after a Russian drone hit.