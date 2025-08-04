Two services for drivers are temporarily unavailable in Diia: what is known

$41.760.05
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
August 4, 12:41 PM • 36937 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 69282 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 105841 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 68094 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 67816 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 71368 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69137 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62611 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80836 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from India
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 35897 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 69276 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 328669 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Two services for drivers are temporarily unavailable in Diia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Replacement of vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of a car through the Diia application are temporarily unavailable. The service team and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working to restore operations.

Two services for drivers are temporarily unavailable in Diia: what is known

Replacement of the vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of a car through the Diia application are temporarily unavailable. The service team, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is working to restore the service. Other services for drivers remain active, UNN reports with reference to the Diia service.

Drivers, replacement of the vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of a vehicle through the Diia application are temporarily not working. The Diia team, together with colleagues from the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are working to restore the full operation of the two services as soon as possible.

- the post says.

What services are currently available in Diia:

  • replacement or restoration of a driver's license;
    • appointment or cancellation of the proper user of a vehicle.

      How many passenger cars were purchased in Ukraine in July 2025: statistical data01.08.25, 13:22 • 2460 views

      Alona Utkina

      TechnologiesAuto
      Diia (service)
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine