Two services for drivers are temporarily unavailable in Diia: what is known

Replacement of the vehicle registration certificate and re-registration of a car through the Diia application are temporarily unavailable. The service team, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is working to restore the service. Other services for drivers remain active, UNN reports with reference to the Diia service.

What services are currently available in Diia:

replacement or restoration of a driver's license;

appointment or cancellation of the proper user of a vehicle.

