Two policemen were injured in the evening attack on Kharkiv by Russia

In Kharkiv, two police officers were injured as a result of Russian missile strikes on the evening of January 7. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the police of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the JMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that on January 7, at 22:18, the enemy launched strikes on Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

this morning, Russian troops launched at least 4 missile strikes, there is a wounded person, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. In addition, the occupiers attacked the town of Zmiiv in Chuhuiv district. Two people were rescued from the rubble of a damaged house, another woman remains under the rubble.