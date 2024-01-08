ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Two policemen were injured in the evening attack on Kharkiv by Russia

Two policemen were injured in the evening attack on Kharkiv by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28719 views

Two police officers were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv on January 7.

In Kharkiv, two police officers were injured as a result of Russian missile strikes on the evening of January 7. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the police of the Kharkiv region. 

On the evening of January 7, the Russian military also launched several strikes on Kharkiv, preemptively with S-300 missiles. Two police officers were injured

-  the Kharkiv regional police said in a Facebook post.

Previously 

The head of the JMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that on January 7, at  22:18, the enemy launched strikes on Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

Add 

this morning, Russian troops launched at least 4 missile strikes, there is a wounded person, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. In addition, the occupiers attacked the town of Zmiiv in Chuhuiv district. Two people were rescued from the rubble of a damaged house, another woman remains under the rubble.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

