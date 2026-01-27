Two oldest wooden tools, 430,000 years old, found in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two of the oldest wooden tools in Greece, created 430,000 years ago. This was reported by UNN with reference to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists examined artifacts from an ancient hominid site on the shore of a lake, which served as a refuge during glacial periods. They found a fragment of an alder trunk that was used as a digging stick.

Scientists refer to hominids as a family of primates that includes eight modern species in four genera:

orangutan;

gorilla;

chimpanzee;

human (Homo sapiens).

Another tool was a fragment of poplar or willow wood with similar traces of processing and wear, but significantly smaller in size.

Along with wooden tools, stone tools were also found. Animal bones with traces of processing and remains of a forest straight-tusked elephant were also discovered.

According to the study, all these findings indicate that ancient hominids in Europe had skills in making various tools, processing carcasses, and surviving in an environment with large predators.

