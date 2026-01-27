Two oldest wooden tools, 430,000 years old, found in Greece

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1764 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 5054 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 10315 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 26382 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 72096 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 43684 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 47574 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40112 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 64253 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30377 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3m/s
96%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 29127 views
Russia wants to ban anonymity on the internet - CPDJanuary 27, 01:19 AM • 4514 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 33885 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 8320 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 18967 views
Publications
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1754 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 36568 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 72088 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 64251 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 69289 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 20519 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 20168 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 20769 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 23666 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 42267 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Two oldest wooden tools, 430,000 years old, found in Greece

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Archaeologists have discovered two of the oldest wooden tools, created 430,000 years ago, in Greece. Among the finds are a fragment of an alder trunk and poplar or willow wood.

Two oldest wooden tools, 430,000 years old, found in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two of the oldest wooden tools in Greece, created 430,000 years ago. This was reported by UNN with reference to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Details

Scientists examined artifacts from an ancient hominid site on the shore of a lake, which served as a refuge during glacial periods. They found a fragment of an alder trunk that was used as a digging stick.

Scientists refer to hominids as a family of primates that includes eight modern species in four genera:

  • orangutan;
    • gorilla;
      • chimpanzee;
        • human (Homo sapiens).

          Another tool was a fragment of poplar or willow wood with similar traces of processing and wear, but significantly smaller in size.

          Along with wooden tools, stone tools were also found. Animal bones with traces of processing and remains of a forest straight-tusked elephant were also discovered.

          According to the study, all these findings indicate that ancient hominids in Europe had skills in making various tools, processing carcasses, and surviving in an environment with large predators.

          Recall

          In the Liang Metanduno cave on the small Indonesian island of Muna, a human handprint dating back 67,800 years has been found, making it the oldest rock painting. This discovery could fundamentally change our understanding of the chronology of human creativity, as the find is 1,100 years older than the previous record holder from Spain, whose authors were considered Neanderthals.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          CultureNews of the World
          Animals
          Technology
          Indonesia
          Greece
          Spain