Two more industrial parks have appeared in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers included Ecocenter Park and SUNART Park in the Register of Industrial Parks.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

We continue to make decisions for our economic recovery. We are developing a network of industrial parks. Today we are creating two more such sites in Lviv and Mykolaiv regions. In total, they will be able to create 1,800 new jobs. This will bring the total number of industrial parks registered in Ukraine to 95 - Shmyhal said.

AddendumAddendum

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, posted on Telegram that the Ecocenter (Lviv) and SUNART (Mykolaiv) parks were added to the Register of Industrial Parks.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has included the Mari Zhany Park and Dobrosyn Invest Park in the Register of Industrial Parks (industrial parks).