Two more groups of arsonists of AFU vehicles and relay cabinets exposed in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers detained two groups that were setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles and relay cabinets on the orders of Russia. The detainees include five people, including two minors, who face up to 15 years in prison.
In Odesa and Dnipro regions, law enforcement officers exposed two groups of arsonists of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles and relay cabinets who were acting on the order of Russia. In search of easy money, the criminals agreed to cooperate with enemy special services. Currently, all the defendants, including two minors, have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.
Details
The perpetrators recorded their illegal actions on cell phones and sent them to Russian supervisors for confirmation, but they never received a fee for their "work." The offenders were recruited by enemy special services through social networks.
For example, in Odesa region, police together with the SBU detained a group of young men who were setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. Since August, they have managed to damage eight relay cabinets.
Law enforcers found that the 20-year-old Odesa resident accepted an offer to set fire to relay cabinets and substations in Odesa region for money. He involved two other acquaintances, aged 24 and 20, in the illegal actions.
The police searched the suspects' residences and seized material evidence of criminal activity.
Investigators have now served the three men a notice of suspicion of attempted sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, law enforcement officers detained two teenagers who burned a military vehicle and a relay cabinet. During the week in the town of Pokrov, police recorded arsons of a Peugeot military vehicle, a civilian car, and a relay cabinet on a railroad track.
After conducting a series of search operations, law enforcement officers established that two 16-year-old residents of Nikopol district were involved in the crimes.
The police found out that first, one of the accomplices received a telegram from the Russian special services with a proposal to earn money by painting Russian symbols on buildings. The teenager agreed and involved his friend in the crime. Later, they were tasked with setting fire to military vehicles and relay cabinets.
Investigators have now served both suspects a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 194 (intentional damage to property committed by arson) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (Obstruction of lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period) is being decided. The detainees were imposed custody as a measure of restraint. They face up to ten years in prison.
The National Police of Ukraine has launched a chatbot called "People's Avenger" that allows to quickly transmit information about suspicious persons who may be involved in cooperation with the occupiers, preparation of sabotage, assistance in the movement of enemy forces and other war crimes committed by Russia.