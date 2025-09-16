Two men injured in drone attacks in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

In the Kharkiv region, two men were wounded as a result of enemy FPV drone attacks. Damage to residential buildings and infrastructure was also recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On September 16, at about 10:00 a.m., a Russian drone attacked Kupyansk. A 63-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury. At approximately 11:00 a.m., the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district, came under attack, where an 82-year-old man was wounded.

In addition, the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district was attacked by FPV drones. In the village of Lemishchyne, a residential building was destroyed, and in the village of Tymofiivka, a household, outbuildings, and the building of a non-operating outpatient clinic were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the Russian army's crimes.

On the morning of September 16, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, damaging the building of the National University of Pharmacy. Employees managed to move to a shelter, and one person received medical assistance due to stress.

