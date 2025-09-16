Two men injured in drone attacks in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 11096 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 19510 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 15834 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 30761 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 45433 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24018 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 39087 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36425 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16546 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37490 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.8m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's responseSeptember 16, 10:48 AM • 21394 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhotoSeptember 16, 12:18 PM • 17309 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 16246 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 17751 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a droneSeptember 16, 01:03 PM • 10430 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 11093 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 19501 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 17791 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 45429 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 39087 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 7990 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 16283 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 49146 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 48075 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 52716 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Two men injured in drone attacks in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In the Kharkiv region, two men aged 63 and 82 were wounded as a result of FPV drone strikes. Damage to residential buildings and infrastructure was also recorded in the Kupyansk and Bohodukhiv districts.

Two men injured in drone attacks in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

In the Kharkiv region, two men were wounded as a result of enemy FPV drone attacks. Damage to residential buildings and infrastructure was also recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On September 16, at about 10:00 a.m., a Russian drone attacked Kupyansk. A 63-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury. At approximately 11:00 a.m., the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district, came under attack, where an 82-year-old man was wounded.

In addition, the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district was attacked by FPV drones. In the village of Lemishchyne, a residential building was destroyed, and in the village of Tymofiivka, a household, outbuildings, and the building of a non-operating outpatient clinic were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the Russian army's crimes.

Recall

On the morning of September 16, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, damaging the building of the National University of Pharmacy. Employees managed to move to a shelter, and one person received medical assistance due to stress.

Russian drone caused a large-scale fire at an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: consequences shown16.09.25, 09:15 • 3658 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Pharmacy
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
Kharkiv