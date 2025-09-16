Russian drone caused a large-scale fire at an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: consequences shown

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops carried out a drone attack on an agricultural enterprise at night, causing a large-scale fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"A fire, covering an area of 1000 square meters, broke out at one of the agricultural enterprises in the Kharkiv region due to a hit by a Russian UAV tonight," the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. "A warehouse building was on fire. There were no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service clarified, showing the consequences.

Addition

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day.

"As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 5 were injured," Syniehubov reported on social media.

According to him, a 62-year-old man died in the city of Kupyansk; a 71-year-old, 40-year-old, and 48-year-old men were injured in the village of Borova; a 63-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured in the village of Berezivka. Also, 67-year-old and 71-year-old men who were injured in Kupyansk on September 14 sought medical attention.

One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Syniehubov reported that the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 3 KABs; 2 Geran-2 type UAVs; 5 FPV drones; 3 UAVs (type being established). According to him, there is damage in three districts, including power grids and 4 vehicles of a utility company.