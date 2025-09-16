Russian drone caused a large-scale fire at an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: consequences shown

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
September 15, 05:38 PM • 37142 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 48999 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 35103 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 39282 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 39043 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 68700 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 41839 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34447 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37717 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 60980 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
Defense Forces thwarted an enemy sabotage attempt in the Yampil area of Donetsk regionSeptember 15, 08:35 PM • 5346 views
Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the citySeptember 15, 09:30 PM • 8616 views
Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is knownSeptember 15, 09:40 PM • 7046 views
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 8200 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 12888 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 17136 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 43344 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 47471 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 68701 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 40756 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Narendra Modi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 30707 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 30996 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 36589 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 42455 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 92394 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Russian drone caused a large-scale fire at an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

During the night, Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, causing a fire covering an area of 1000 square meters. Over the past day, one person died and five were injured in shelling in the region.

Russian drone caused a large-scale fire at an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: consequences shown

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops carried out a drone attack on an agricultural enterprise at night, causing a large-scale fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"A fire, covering an area of 1000 square meters, broke out at one of the agricultural enterprises in the Kharkiv region due to a hit by a Russian UAV tonight," the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. "A warehouse building was on fire. There were no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service clarified, showing the consequences.

Addition

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day.

"As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 5 were injured," Syniehubov reported on social media.

According to him, a 62-year-old man died in the city of Kupyansk; a 71-year-old, 40-year-old, and 48-year-old men were injured in the village of Borova; a 63-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured in the village of Berezivka. Also, 67-year-old and 71-year-old men who were injured in Kupyansk on September 14 sought medical attention.

One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region16.09.25, 03:54 • 2940 views

Syniehubov reported that the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 3 KABs; 2 Geran-2 type UAVs; 5 FPV drones; 3 UAVs (type being established). According to him, there is damage in three districts, including power grids and 4 vehicles of a utility company.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kupyansk