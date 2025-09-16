$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 23789 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 31775 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 26353 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 30742 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 32364 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 62459 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38890 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33577 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37004 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59594 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

A 61-year-old man was killed in Kupiansk as a result of Russian shelling. In the village of Borova, an FPV drone hit a civilian car, wounding a 71-year-old man and his 40-year-old son.

One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

In the city of Kupyansk and neighboring communities of Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of September 15, a 61-year-old man was killed in Kupyansk as a result of shelling. In the village of Borova, Izium district, an FPV drone hit a civilian car, injuring a 71-year-old man and his 40-year-old son.

At 3:30 PM, drones attacked the village of Tymofiivka, Zolochiv amalgamated territorial community, Bohodukhiv district, damaging a residential building, outbuildings, and power lines; there were no casualties. At 7:00 PM, a drone attacked the village of Berezivka, Kupyansk district, injuring a man and a woman.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk, Izium, and Bohodukhiv district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- noted the regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

As reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, recently Russian troops struck a civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast with an attack drone. As a result of the attack, three people were injured.

In addition, on September 11, as a result of Russian shelling of Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, ten people were injured, including five police officers and two medics. The strikes occurred in the villages of Osynove, Kivsharivka, and Hrushivka, damaging a police service vehicle and an ambulance.

Veronika Marchenko

