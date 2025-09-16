One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

In the city of Kupyansk and neighboring communities of Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of September 15, a 61-year-old man was killed in Kupyansk as a result of shelling. In the village of Borova, Izium district, an FPV drone hit a civilian car, injuring a 71-year-old man and his 40-year-old son.

At 3:30 PM, drones attacked the village of Tymofiivka, Zolochiv amalgamated territorial community, Bohodukhiv district, damaging a residential building, outbuildings, and power lines; there were no casualties. At 7:00 PM, a drone attacked the village of Berezivka, Kupyansk district, injuring a man and a woman.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk, Izium, and Bohodukhiv district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - noted the regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

As reported by the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov, recently Russian troops struck a civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast with an attack drone. As a result of the attack, three people were injured.

In addition, on September 11, as a result of Russian shelling of Kupyansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, ten people were injured, including five police officers and two medics. The strikes occurred in the villages of Osynove, Kivsharivka, and Hrushivka, damaging a police service vehicle and an ambulance.

Tractor driver killed in Mykolaiv region after strike on farm – OBA