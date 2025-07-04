Two injured in Poltava region as a result of Russia's night attack

In the Poltava region, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation in the Kremenchuk district, two people were injured, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy once again attacked Poltava region. Tonight, air defense was active in the region. As a result of falling UAV debris in the Kremenchuk district, the roof and windows of a residential building were damaged. Unfortunately, two people were injured. They were hospitalized. - Kohut reported.

Earlier it was reported that in the Poltava district, as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured due to debris.

