In Poltava district, two people were injured due to a UAV attack

On Thursday, July 3, two civilians were injured in the Poltava district as a result of a Russian UAV attack. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration (RMA) Volodymyr Kohut in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

As a result of falling debris from enemy UAVs in the Poltava district, a passenger car was damaged on the territory of a private household. A person was injured. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance. - Kohut wrote at 22:04.

At 23:20, he added that "in the Poltava district, another person was injured due to falling debris from enemy UAVs. They are being provided with all necessary assistance."

Recall

On Thursday, July 3, the Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00, the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava city TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.

The number of injured as a result of the shelling of Poltava increased to 59 people, two died. The attack by Russian drones caused fires in the building of the Poltava city TCC and a private residential building.