Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Two directions account for half of the battles at the front - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 929 views

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements have taken place at the front, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Russian troops carried out 163 shellings and five air strikes.

Two directions account for half of the battles at the front - General Staff

Half of the 114 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 10, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans.

- reported the General Staff.

According to the report, areas of settlements, including Chervone, Maryine, Seredyna-Buda, Novovasylivka, Bila Bereza, Kozache, and Manukhivka in Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted 15 offensive actions today, with two combat engagements currently ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropping a total of eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy attack in the area of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced twice on the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, and a battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 20 combat engagements took place today, six of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks today, six of which Ukrainian soldiers have already successfully stopped. Occupying units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Another combat engagement is still ongoing.

The Defense Forces have already successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 38 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Popiv Yar, Myrny, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. Our defenders have already repelled 32 enemy attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Myrny, Shevchenko, and Zelene Pole. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.

The aggressor's aviation launched unguided air-to-surface missiles at the settlements of Zaliznychne in the Huliaipole direction and Plavni in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor conducted four unsuccessful attacks towards the positions of our defenders, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were reported.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

SSO destroyed a rare Russian "Zemledeliye" system: footage shown10.07.25, 13:10 • 2211 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
