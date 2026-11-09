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Two debutants, Messi’s return, Yamal’s record — FIFPRO announces the symbolic Team of the Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

FIFPRO has announced the 2026 World XI, based on the votes of 19,806 footballers from 73 countries. Messi set a record by being included in it for the 18th time.

Two debutants, Messi’s return, Yamal’s record — FIFPRO announces the symbolic Team of the Year
AP Photos

The International Federation of Professional Footballers’ Associations (FIFPRO) has unveiled its symbolic 2026 World XI. It includes two debutants — Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí — while Argentine Lionel Messi has returned to the team for the 18th time. UNN reports this, citing the association’s website.

"19,806 footballers from 73 countries voted for the lineup of the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World XI," the statement says. 

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi returns to the lineup, breaking his own record by making the World XI for the 18th time. Barcelona’s Spanish winger Lamine Yamal became the first player to be named to the team twice before turning 20.

The best players’ team is as follows: David Raya took the goalkeeper’s spot, having won the Premier League title with Arsenal for the first time in 22 years and become world champion with Spain. 

Arsenal wins English Premier League title for the first time in 22 years20.05.26, 00:32 • 4947 views

The defensive trio is as follows: Nuno Mendes (Portugal) and Achraf Hakimi, who won the Champions League twice in a row with PSG. 

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The third defender selected was Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí, who today won the 2026 Golden Boy award, presented to the best young footballer in Europe under the age of 21. 

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí received the 2026 Golden Boy award09.11.26, 21:02 • 1642 views

The midfield consists of England’s Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, Portugal’s Vitinha of PSG, and Spain’s Rodri of Barcelona.

As already noted, Yamal and Messi were included in attack, along with France’s Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid and Norway’s Erling Haaland of Manchester City. 

"Professional footballers cast their votes via a secure digital platform jointly used by FIFPRO and its member players’ unions. To determine the Men’s World XI, players were evaluated based on their performances from 4 August 2025 through 19 July 2026, inclusive. To qualify for inclusion on the list, they had to have taken part in at least 30 official matches during this period," the organizers explained regarding the evaluation criteria. 

It should be noted that the current Ballon d’Or holder fell just a few percentage points short of being selected for the team. Harry Kane received 27.6% of the votes, while Haaland received 28.4%, Yamal 37.4%, Messi 29.5%, and Mbappé the most, with 46% of the votes. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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