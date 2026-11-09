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Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí received the 2026 Golden Boy award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí received the 2026 Golden Boy after winning with the club and the Spain national team. At the 2026 World Cup, he was named the best young player.

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí received the 2026 Golden Boy award
Photo: Pau Cubarsí's Instagram

The Italian newspaper Tuttosport has announced the winner of the 2026 Golden Boy award: the best young footballer in Europe under the age of 21 is Pau Cubarsí, a defender for Catalan club "Barcelona" and a world champion with Spain, UNN reports.

"Golden Boy 2026: Cubarsí wins. An incredible season for the Spanish defender, who has stood out for his skill and maturity both at "Barcelona" and with the Spain national team," the post said. 

In the 2025/2026 season, the 19-year-old defender made 48 appearances for "Barcelona", scoring one goal. With "Barça", Cubarsí became Spanish champion, while with the Spain national team he won the 2026 World Cup, defeating Argentina in the final. 

This season, Cubarsí has already made 13 appearances, providing two assists.

Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 years20.07.26, 01:06 • 44520 views

Following the World Cup, Cubarsí was named the tournament's best young player. 

FIFA announced the best players of the World Cup20.07.26, 02:04 • 5203 views

As a reminder 

In London, at the Palladium Theatre, the winner of the "Ballon d'Or" was announced—the award for the world's best footballer of the 2025/2026 season. According to the voting results, the 70th-anniversary award went to English forward Harry Kane of Munich's "Bayern".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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2026 FIFA World Cup