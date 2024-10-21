Two dead and 12 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region over the last day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling of Kharkiv region killed two elderly people in Novoplatonivka and wounded 12 people in Kharkiv. Residential buildings, non-residential buildings and cars were damaged.
In Kharkiv region, two elderly people were killed by enemy shelling of Novoplatonivka village yesterday. Another 12 people were injured by Russian strikes on Kharkiv. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:
- 22:18 м. Kharkiv, Osnovyansky district. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, 4 residential buildings, 6 non-residential buildings and 14 cars were damaged. 11 people were injured.
- 22:15 м. Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. The shelling damaged 7 residential buildings, 8 non-residential buildings, 3 cars and a gas station. One person was injured.
- 15:28 Izium district, Borivska TG, Novoplatonivka village. As a result of the shelling a private house was damaged, the structural elements of the residential building were burning. The body of a 71-year-old man and the body of a 72-year-old woman were found under the rubble.
- 15:00 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.
The head of the RMA also said that 118 people (including 3 children) were evacuated from Kupyansk and Borivske directions over the day as a result of increased evacuation measures.
In Odesa region, the enemy attacked port infrastructure again: there were fires, but no casualties21.10.24, 08:49 • 14626 views