In Odesa region, the enemy attacked port infrastructure again: there were fires, but no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike Odesa region with missiles and drones. A fire broke out as a result of a Russian attack on port infrastructure, but there were no casualties. Air defense forces destroyed enemy drones. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, on Telegram, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles and attack drones. As a result of the evening rocket attack on the port infrastructure, a fire broke out. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed. Also, due to the fall of rocket fragments in Odesa district, dry grass and an abandoned building caught fire, no one was injured
According to him, the fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers.
"After the missile attack, the Russians struck with drones, which were destroyed by our air defense forces," Kiper said.
