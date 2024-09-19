Two cases of West Nile fever detected in Khmelnytsky region

Cases of West Nile fever have been detected in Khmelnytsky region. The patients sought help in August this year. This was announced during a briefing by Mykola Gabrykevych, Director General of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, UNN reports .

Details

Currently, we have two patients who have been confirmed in the laboratory. They are a 55-year-old man and a 21-year-old girl. The cases are not related to each other - Gabrykiewicz explains .

According to him, both of those infected with this exotic disease sought help almost simultaneously - on August 31. They are undergoing inpatient treatment.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile fever - infectious disease specialist Golubovska

Addendum

Gabrykiewicz emphasized that the main symptoms of West Nile fever are high fever for a long time, headache, muscle and joint pain, weakness, nausea, and diarrhea.

For reference

West Nile hemorrhagic fever is a viral disease most commonly transmitted through the bites of so-called tiger mosquitoes. It can cause fever and skin rashes, and in severe cases, inflammation of the brain and its membranes. Fever is most common in summer and autumn.

The main source of Zika in nature is migratory birds, which have high concentrations of the virus in their blood. Mosquitoes bite them and can transmit the virus to other animals or humans. Up to 80% of people carry the disease asymptomatically.

Recall

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin has announced that 69 cases of West Nile fever have been registered in Ukraine, including 41 in August. Most of the cases were detected in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.

