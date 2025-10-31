Two cars exploded on explosive devices in Zhytomyr region, there are dead and wounded

In Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of two car explosions in the border zone with Belarus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region.

Details

On Friday, October 31, car explosions occurred on explosive devices in forest areas in the north of the region. The vehicles in question are a ZIL and a UAZ: five people died, and three more were injured.

The deceased are people aged 19 to 65, and the injured are people aged 25 and 40.

Law enforcement officers urged local residents to strictly observe safety rules and not to approach border territories where appropriate warning signs are installed.

The police also reminded that visiting forest areas in the border zone of Zhytomyr region, particularly within 30 km of the border, remains prohibited.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, a fire truck exploded while extinguishing a fire, injuring the driver. This happened on the territory of Petrivske forestry in Izium district.