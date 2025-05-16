Turkish representatives will leave Ukrainian-Russian peace talks after the greeting

A representative of Turkey will leave the direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul after the welcoming speech. This is reported by Russian media, citing its source, reports UNN.

Details

The agency's interlocutor also added that the Russian delegation opposes the presence of US representatives at the negotiations.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting in Istanbul will be trilateral with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

The meeting of delegations from Russia and Ukraine, which is to take place in the same place where the meeting between Turkey, the United States and Ukraine took place, is scheduled for 12:30 Kyiv time.

Recall

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak with the Ukrainian delegation met with the US President's special representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, as well as representatives of Great Britain, France and Germany. Among the topics at the negotiations is a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, who did not arrive in Turkey.