Turkey will be represented at the peace summit by the minister of Foreign Affairs

Turkey will be represented at the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. About it UNN writes with reference to the TV channel TRT.

Details

It is noted that on Monday Fidan will pay a visit to russia, where he will take part in a meeting of the BRICS+ foreign ministers in nizhny novgorod. Then he will accompany President Recep Erdogan to the G7 summit in Italy, and from there he will fly to Switzerland for the peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in the city of buergenstock.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that after the peace summit , a result similar to the "grain initiative" can open the way for the implementation of the points of the peace formula. But, provided that the world majority agrees to joint agreements and steps.

Macron will take part in the peace summit and announce a visit to Ukraine