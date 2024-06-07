Macron will take part in the peace summit and announce a visit to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland and announced a visit to Ukraine. He stated this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

"I will be in Switzerland, I will come to Ukraine. I believe that the summit to be held in Switzerland will be an important stage to build a long-term peace. I hope that the participation will be as broad as possible Macron said.

recall

