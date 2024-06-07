Macron will take part in the peace summit and announce a visit to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his participation in the peace summit in Switzerland and announced plans to visit Ukraine, saying that the summit will be an important step towards building long-term peace.
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland and announced a visit to Ukraine. He stated this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
Details
"I will be in Switzerland, I will come to Ukraine. I believe that the summit to be held in Switzerland will be an important stage to build a long-term peace. I hope that the participation will be as broad as possible
recall
