Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 33062 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 55068 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 68425 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 76794 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 113190 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 140308 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 128629 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109354 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 279874 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 191082 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Turkey is working on a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul - Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 236 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are ongoing.

Turkey is working on a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul - Erdogan

Turkey continues preparations for the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. The negotiations are to take place next week. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Turkish President's Administration of May 31, 2025.

Details

It is noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

During the conversation, the issues of bilateral relations between Turkey and Bulgaria, as well as regional and global problems were discussed.

President Erdoğan noted that relations between Turkey and Bulgaria are developing thanks to important steps taken in all areas, and that work is underway to deepen cooperation in the field of defense industry and energy.

At the same time, according to the Presidential Administration, Erdoğan noted that efforts are ongoing to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Our President stated that efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are ongoing 

- the statement reads.

"Turkey is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul to ensure peace in the region," Erdoğan said.

Recall

On Monday, June 02, 2025, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine expects from the Russian Federation a "memorandum" with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.

The United States does not plan to send a delegation to the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Trump expects progress, but wants to see the results of the meeting without the participation of the American side.

The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova.

Ukraine has already submitted to Russia its vision of a peaceful settlement, but is waiting for their project. Kyiv believes that the Russian leadership is doing everything to ensure that the meetings are empty.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its partners do not have information about Russia's goals at the meeting in Istanbul. He stressed the need for a serious approach of the Russian Federation to the negotiations.

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment30.05.25, 09:41 • 65370 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Bulgaria
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
