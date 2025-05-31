Turkey is working on a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul - Erdogan

Turkey continues preparations for the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. The negotiations are to take place next week. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Turkish President's Administration of May 31, 2025.

Details

It is noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

During the conversation, the issues of bilateral relations between Turkey and Bulgaria, as well as regional and global problems were discussed.

President Erdoğan noted that relations between Turkey and Bulgaria are developing thanks to important steps taken in all areas, and that work is underway to deepen cooperation in the field of defense industry and energy.

At the same time, according to the Presidential Administration, Erdoğan noted that efforts are ongoing to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Our President stated that efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are ongoing - the statement reads.

"Turkey is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul to ensure peace in the region," Erdoğan said.

Recall

On Monday, June 02, 2025, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine expects from the Russian Federation a "memorandum" with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.

The United States does not plan to send a delegation to the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Trump expects progress, but wants to see the results of the meeting without the participation of the American side.

The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova.

Ukraine has already submitted to Russia its vision of a peaceful settlement, but is waiting for their project. Kyiv believes that the Russian leadership is doing everything to ensure that the meetings are empty.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its partners do not have information about Russia's goals at the meeting in Istanbul. He stressed the need for a serious approach of the Russian Federation to the negotiations.

