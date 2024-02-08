Tucker Carlson announces the date of the interview with Putin

Russian President Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson will be published on February 9 at 1 a.m. Kyiv time, according to Carlson's announcement on social media, UNN reports .

Details

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin... tomorrow, February 8, at 6:00 p.m. ET the American journalist said in a post on social media.

On Tuesday, Carlson posted a video message on social network X against the backdrop of the Kremlin towers and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, in which he said he would soon interview the Russian president.

According to the journalist, he intended to conduct the interview because Americans are completely unaware of what is happening in Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, the White House, according to Carlson, twice tried to disrupt the interview.

