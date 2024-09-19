Trying to illegally cross the border with Romania: a group of men in two cars detained

Border guards detained a group of men in two cars who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. Two local residents were transporting the group for 10 thousand dollars each. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, at the Porubne department, border guards, with the force support of a National Guard unit, stopped a car near the border. In addition to the driver, 6 men were traveling toward the state border.

Border guards detained another car with a driver and a passenger after a short pursuit.

Law enforcers found out that two local residents were delivering a group of men by car to a certain point and then were supposed to show them the route to Romania, bypassing checkpoints.

For this, residents of Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, and Rivne regions paid the main organizer of the trip 10 thousand US dollars each.

Reports on administrative offenses were drawn up against the detainees.

The drivers face criminal liability under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The information was registered in the URPI.

Measures are currently being taken to find the main organizer of the illegal scheme, the SBGS added.