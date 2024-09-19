ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trying to illegally cross the border with Romania: a group of men in two cars detained

Trying to illegally cross the border with Romania: a group of men in two cars detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

A group of men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania were detained on the border with Romania. Two local residents were transporting them for $10,000 each, and now they face criminal liability.

Border guards detained a group of men in two cars who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. Two local residents were transporting the group for 10 thousand dollars each. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN

Details 

Reportedly, at the Porubne department, border guards, with the force support of a National Guard unit, stopped a car near the border. In addition to the driver, 6 men were traveling toward the state border.

Border guards detained another car with a driver and a passenger after a short pursuit.

Law enforcers found out that two local residents were delivering a group of men by car to a certain point and then were supposed to show them the route to Romania, bypassing checkpoints.

For this, residents of Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, and Rivne regions paid the main organizer of the trip 10 thousand US dollars each.

Reports on administrative offenses were drawn up against the detainees.

The drivers face criminal liability under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The information was registered in the URPI.

Measures are currently being taken to find the main organizer of the illegal scheme, the SBGS added. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

