Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Demchenko: border guards have recorded a “certain tendency” to reduce attempts to illegally cross the border

Demchenko: border guards have recorded a “certain tendency” to reduce attempts to illegally cross the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13547 views

August saw a decrease in attempts to illegally cross the border compared to July. Border guards uncovered at least 600 criminal groups trying to smuggle people across the border.

Border guards observed a certain tendency to decrease attempts to illegally cross the border in August compared to July. No increase in attempts to illegally cross the border was recorded in September. Currently, border guards have exposed at least 600 criminal organized groups that promised and tried to smuggle people across the border. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

For example, if we compare August with July, we see a certain tendency to decrease the number of attempts to illegally cross the border. During September, during these days, there is also no increase in attempts to illegally cross the border. I hope that the weather conditions that are approaching in the fall and winter will also encourage fewer people to cross the border illegally, as it will be more difficult for them to get to the borderline. Compared to the previous year, the end of spring, summer, and early fall also saw an increase in attempts to illegally cross the border in general, compared to other periods

- Demchenko said.

He added that the task of the border guards is to identify such violators and expose the schemes by which they try to cross the border.

"During the period of martial law, our operatives, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, have already exposed at least 600 such criminal organized groups that promised and tried to illegally smuggle people across the border. As before, most cases of attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded on the border with Romania and Moldova. In other directions, such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, such attempts are also present, but in a much smaller number than in the previous two directions," added Demchenko.

Recall

Eight men, following a 16-year-old teenager, tried to get from Odesa region to Moldova. The boy gathered the men through a Telegram channel. He offered his "services" for 7-10 thousand dollars.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

