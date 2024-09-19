Demchenko: border guards have recorded a “certain tendency” to reduce attempts to illegally cross the border

Border guards observed a certain tendency to decrease attempts to illegally cross the border in August compared to July. No increase in attempts to illegally cross the border was recorded in September. Currently, border guards have exposed at least 600 criminal organized groups that promised and tried to smuggle people across the border. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

For example, if we compare August with July, we see a certain tendency to decrease the number of attempts to illegally cross the border. During September, during these days, there is also no increase in attempts to illegally cross the border. I hope that the weather conditions that are approaching in the fall and winter will also encourage fewer people to cross the border illegally, as it will be more difficult for them to get to the borderline. Compared to the previous year, the end of spring, summer, and early fall also saw an increase in attempts to illegally cross the border in general, compared to other periods - Demchenko said.

He added that the task of the border guards is to identify such violators and expose the schemes by which they try to cross the border.

"During the period of martial law, our operatives, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, have already exposed at least 600 such criminal organized groups that promised and tried to illegally smuggle people across the border. As before, most cases of attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded on the border with Romania and Moldova. In other directions, such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, such attempts are also present, but in a much smaller number than in the previous two directions," added Demchenko.

Recall

Eight men, following a 16-year-old teenager, tried to get from Odesa region to Moldova. The boy gathered the men through a Telegram channel. He offered his "services" for 7-10 thousand dollars.