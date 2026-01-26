Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic

Representatives of the scandalous private clinic "Odrex" complained about the StopOdrex platform, created for people to share their treatment stories at the medical facility, which resulted in the site being blocked. According to relatives of "Odrex" victims, the clinic is thus trying to hide the truth, UNN writes.

"Odrex" wants to hide the truth

As UNN learned, representatives of the "Odrex" clinic sent a complaint to the World Intellectual Property Organization. As a result, proceedings were opened and the ability to manage the domain where the StopOdrex website is located was blocked.

The platform's operation cannot be restored until the domain name dispute is resolved and these proceedings are closed.

Khrystyna Totkailo, whose father died as a result of treatment at "Odrex", noted that the clinic is thus trying to prevent patients affected by its actions and their relatives from telling the truth about treatment at Odrex.

Once again, "Odrex" is trying to silence us. They don't want us to tell the truth about how treatment at the clinic can lead to severe consequences. We have lost loved ones and we will not remain silent. - Khrystyna Totkailo stated in a comment to UNN.

Not the first attempt

It is worth noting that earlier, DIM MEDICINE LLC, associated with the "Odrex" clinic, appealed to the hosting provider Hostiq with a demand to shut down the website. At that time, according to Khrystyna Totkailo, "Odrex" claimed that this website allegedly "misleads users," "creates a false impression of connection with the clinic's official website," "harms business reputation," and "contains discrediting materials."

At that time, she called the attempt to block the site an attempt to limit public discussion of resonant stories and pressure on the families of deceased patients.

Activists emphasized: StopOdrex is a non-commercial and non-political platform created solely for people to publicly or anonymously share their experiences of treatment at Odrex, as well as to monitor the progress of criminal proceedings within the so-called "Odrex Case" and support each other.

Pressure on journalists

In addition to attempts to shut down the StopOdrex platform, the clinic is also trying to pressure journalists who cover the stories of victims. In particular, "Odrex" filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court of Kyiv against UNN, demanding a retraction of materials about affected patients and compensation of 1 million hryvnias.

The clinic, in particular, was outraged by publications prepared based on the film "Wasp's Nest", where relatives of deceased "Odrex" patients and those who consider themselves victims of improper treatment tell their stories and point to systemic violations in the medical facility. "Odrex" believes that these materials damage their business reputation.

Documentary film "Wasp's Nest"

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a real exposé of "treatment" at the private Odesa clinic Odrex. For perhaps the first time, victims of Odrex and relatives of those who could not be saved after treatment at the Odesa clinic told their truth. In the hope of finding justice and protecting others.

One of those who was not afraid to tell her story is Svitlana Huk. The woman became a widow after her husband was admitted to "Odrex" with a thymoma. After a promised "easy operation," he underwent a full thoracotomy, followed by complications, an "artificial kidney" machine, and daily bills of 80-90 thousand UAH. The most shocking part of the Huk family's story was Svitlana's account of how she came to her husband's ward – it was as cold as a freezer, and under the patient's blanket was a heater. As the widow herself says, Odrex continued to keep her husband's body on machines after clinical death only to issue a larger bill, as staying in a private clinic is charged daily. Her husband died, and when Svitlana could not pay for her husband's death, the clinic sued her, simultaneously threatening her. As the widow says, the pressure was so strong that she even thought about suicide.

Volodymyr, another patient, came to "Odrex" for surgery. However, the day after the operation, his condition significantly worsened. It turned out that his lungs were affected by 85%. Although the initial reason for seeking treatment at the clinic had nothing to do with lung problems. Doctors told his wife that her husband had been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which spreads through dirty hands or non-sterile equipment. Adding that anything can be caught in intensive care. The husband's condition worsened, he could barely breathe, so he was put into a medical coma. Keeping a patient on machines is expensive, so eventually the family ran out of money. In response, Volodymyr's wife heard a proposal from the clinic's doctors to "turn off the lights" – disconnect her husband from the machines and accept that he could not be saved. Volodymyr miraculously survived, leaving the clinic with damaged health and significant weight loss. There was no mention of infection in the clinic in the discharge summary.

Kyivan Khrystyna Totkailo learned about her father's oncological diagnosis and turned to "Feofaniya". The doctors' council concluded that aggressive chemotherapy was contraindicated before surgery. However, surgeon Ihor Bielotserkovskyi, who was also at the council, suggested treatment at the Odesa "Odrex", where his wife, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, works. He assured the desperate daughter that her father's "larynx and voice would be saved" at the Odesa clinic. Before the trip, the family was forced to pay for the consultation in advance, without an examination, which already raised doubts.

At "Odrex", the father was prescribed a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, and a second one was immediately planned. A gastrostomy was installed for the man, which required daily care, but, according to Khrystyna, the doctors practically did not examine it. By the time of discharge, there was already a through hole at the installation site, through which food leaked.

After returning to Kyiv, her father's condition sharply deteriorated: his kidneys failed, and an ulcer appeared in his mouth. To reports of critical symptoms, the doctor from "Odrex" replied that it was a day off, all questions would be answered on Monday. The family paid more than 250 thousand hryvnias, but the father died. Khrystyna is convinced that the prescription of aggressive chemotherapy, contrary to the recommendations of other doctors, was a fatal mistake by "Odrex".

These stories are only a small part of what is shown in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest". In fact, there are many more testimonies, and they all describe the same patterns: aggressive financial pressure, neglect of treatment protocols, lack of proper control, and cases that ended in severe complications or death. The film contains testimonies of those affected by "treatment at Odrex". Law enforcement agencies, as well as the Ministry of Health, cannot ignore them. The scale of these stories indicates that the problem is not with individual doctors, but with the system of the "Odrex" clinic. Where the main goal, it seems, is not to help the patient, but to make money.

Death of Adnan Kivan

The impetus for the active public coverage of the so-called "Odrex Case" was the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there from May to October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was dismissed from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan.

Recall

As of today, 10 criminal cases are already known to be under investigation under the articles "fraud", "improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker" and "premeditated murder".