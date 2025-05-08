$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump's Tariff War: EU countries urge to postpone response until NATO summit - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3990 views

European diplomats consider the agreement with the USA a priority and call for a pause in decisions regarding the USA. They propose waiting for the results of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump's Tariff War: EU countries urge to postpone response until NATO summit - Financial Times

EU member states have called on Brussels to refrain from any potential response to Donald Trump's tariffs until the NATO summit scheduled for June. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

European diplomats argue that an agreement with the US President on medium-term European security should be a priority. At the same time, European governments are calling for a pause in any major decisions related to the US, including significant investments in defence.

This should happen before the outcome of next month's NATO summit in The Hague becomes clear, the publication said. Europeans are also calling for a reduction in the scale of the NATO military alliance summit to minimise the potential for conflict with Trump.

According to the FT, European officials privately estimate that with average defence spending approaching 4 per cent, the deadline for reducing presence in certain critical areas over 5-10 years, while other European armies build up their military capabilities, is realistic.

Recall

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska stated that the Alliance is providing unprecedented military assistance to Ukraine. The organisation has pledged to provide EUR 20 billion in military assistance in the three months of 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
United States
Ukraine
