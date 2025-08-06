Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Moscow, state Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the US State Department confirmed that Trump's special envoy would visit Russia on August 6, and Trump stated that he would make a decision on imposing sanctions based on the results of this visit and Witkoff's meetings.

According to Russian media, Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), special representative of the Kremlin head for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, "walked through Zaryadye Park" on the morning of August 6 in Moscow.