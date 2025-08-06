Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on August 6. Based on the results of his visit, Trump will make a decision regarding the imposition of sanctions.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Moscow, state Russian media report, writes UNN.
Details
Earlier, the US State Department confirmed that Trump's special envoy would visit Russia on August 6, and Trump stated that he would make a decision on imposing sanctions based on the results of this visit and Witkoff's meetings.
According to Russian media, Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), special representative of the Kremlin head for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, "walked through Zaryadye Park" on the morning of August 6 in Moscow.