Trump's special envoy to visit Russia again

Special Representative of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia. He will arrive there after Israel. Trump stated this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the US President, Steve Witkoff will go to Russia after his visit to the Middle East.

He's going to Russia, believe it or not - Trump said.

Further details about Witkoff's upcoming trip were not disclosed.

Recall

The previous meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff took place on April 25, 2025. It lasted more than two hours.

Then, at the meeting with US special envoy Stephen Witkoff, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness for negotiations with Kyiv "without any preconditions."

