Trump's special envoy insists on ceasefire in Gaza by January 20

Steve Witkoff, the Special Representative of the newly elected President of the United States of America for the Middle East, arrived in Israel. The purpose of the visit is to achieve an agreement on the release of hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire. This was reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Israeli officials said that Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel on Saturday, January 11, to reach an agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire.

Vitkoff traveled to Israel from Qatar as part of US President-elect Donald Trump's last-minute efforts to put pressure on all parties involved in the negotiations to reach a deal by January 20 - Axios writes.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that before that, on Friday, Witkoff had conveyed to the Qatari prime minister at a meeting in Doha that Trump wanted to see a deal within days.

Today, at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the special envoy emphasized that Trump's goal is to reach an agreement by January 20. Another senior Israeli official said that Vitkoff emphasized Trump's Inauguration Day goal several times during consultations with Netanyahu and the Israeli negotiating team.

According to the official, in recent days there has been a narrowing of the gaps in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but some problems still remain. He noted that the parties are not yet “in the zone of agreement” but are very close to it.

There is a chance to reach an agreement, but it is a serious problem. The leaders of the Israeli negotiating team would not have traveled to Qatar if they did not believe that an agreement could be reached. It will be difficult, but the group will do everything possible to reach an agreement - the official said.

Netanyahu's office previously reported that during the meeting, members of the Israeli negotiating team and US President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, who is in Doha, took part in a conference call to discuss the status of the talks.

At the end of the meeting, Netanyahu instructed Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar and IDF General Nitzan Alon to immediately travel to Doha to speed up the conclusion of an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are still underway in Doha. U.S. officials say McGurk and Vitkoff are coordinating their efforts - Axios informs .

It is known that about 98 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, including 7 Americans. According to Israeli intelligence, about half of the hostages, including three Americans, are likely still alive.

If an agreement is reached, the first stage may involve the release of 33 hostages - some of them still alive and some dead.

The first phase is also expected to include a six- to seven-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those who killed Israelis.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has a phone conversation with Donald Trump about the release of hostages in Gaza and the events in Syria. Trump threatens “hell” in the Middle East if the hostages are not released before his inauguration.