Trump's special envoy insists on ceasefire in Gaza by January 20

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37554 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144228 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133320 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169300 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162759 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104399 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113931 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89056 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128483 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127133 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 86738 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100242 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179827 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127133 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142286 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133970 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151205 views
Trump's special envoy insists on ceasefire in Gaza by January 20

Trump's special envoy insists on ceasefire in Gaza by January 20

 • 26105 views

Steve Witkoff is trying to reach an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire before Trump's inauguration on January 20. Negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue in Doha with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Steve Witkoff, the Special Representative of the newly elected President of the United States of America for the Middle East, arrived in Israel. The purpose of the visit is to achieve an agreement on the release of hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire. This was reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Israeli officials said that Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel on Saturday, January 11, to reach an agreement on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire.

Vitkoff traveled to Israel from Qatar as part of US President-elect Donald Trump's last-minute efforts to put pressure on all parties involved in the negotiations to reach a deal by January 20

- Axios writes.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that before that, on Friday, Witkoff had conveyed to the Qatari prime minister at a meeting in Doha that Trump wanted to see a deal within days.

Today, at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the special envoy emphasized that Trump's goal is to reach an agreement by January 20. Another senior Israeli official said that Vitkoff emphasized Trump's Inauguration Day goal several times during consultations with Netanyahu and the Israeli negotiating team.

According to the official, in recent days there has been a narrowing of the gaps in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but some problems still remain. He noted that the parties are not yet “in the zone of agreement” but are very close to it.

There is a chance to reach an agreement, but it is a serious problem. The leaders of the Israeli negotiating team would not have traveled to Qatar if they did not believe that an agreement could be reached. It will be difficult, but the group will do everything possible to reach an agreement

- the official said.

Netanyahu's office previously reported that during the meeting, members of the Israeli negotiating team and US President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, who is in Doha, took part in a conference call to discuss the status of the talks.

At the end of the meeting, Netanyahu instructed Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar and IDF General Nitzan Alon to immediately travel to Doha to speed up the conclusion of an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are still underway in Doha. U.S. officials say McGurk and Vitkoff are coordinating their efforts

- Axios informs .

It is known that about 98 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, including 7 Americans. According to Israeli intelligence, about half of the hostages, including three Americans, are likely still alive.

If an agreement is reached, the first stage may involve the release of 33 hostages - some of them still alive and some dead.

The first phase is also expected to include a six- to seven-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those who killed Israelis.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has a phone conversation with Donald Trump about the release of hostages in Gaza and the events in Syria. Trump threatens “hell” in the Middle East if the hostages are not released before his inauguration.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising