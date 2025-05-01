Trump allies grow concerned about Witkoff's dealings with Russia, Iran - NY Post

$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14718 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25815 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39717 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179508 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118530 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147076 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219191 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241034 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335213 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138291 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Publications
Exclusives
Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 69006 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179537 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 162146 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201956 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233653 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20735 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67621 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73121 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63704 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113149 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Trump allies grow concerned about Witkoff's dealings with Russia, Iran - NY Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3056 views

Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff Holds Talks with Russia and Iran Unattended by Experts, Raising Concerns over Breach of Diplomatic Protocol and Potential Errors in Assessments.

Trump allies grow concerned about Witkoff's dealings with Russia, Iran - NY Post

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who is also involved in negotiations with Russia, is causing concern among administration members due to his atypical diplomatic behavior. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources of the publication, Witkoff holds meetings with senior officials without the accompaniment of experts and advisers, sometimes using the services of Kremlin translators, which is a violation of long-standing diplomatic procedure.

And on the eve of Witkoff's last meeting with Putin, which was last Friday, the New York native greeted the Kremlin dictator as an old friend - without any hint of the usual circle of advisers, experts and military officers who usually accompany American officials who are negotiating.

Putin himself was not present at this meeting alone, he was accompanied by aide Yuriy Ushakov and the head of Moscow's sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

"Anyone who conducts similar negotiations with Putin will benefit from having his or her team get to know Russia in person and take them to meetings with the Kremlin," said John Hardy, director of the Russia program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, about Witkoff's move.

One of the members of the first Trump administration was more concise.

Putin and Witkoff discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - Ushakov25.04.25, 18:39 • 4217 views

"A good guy, but a clumsy fucking idiot," the person said of Witkoff. "He shouldn't be doing this alone."

"Maybe I'm just being deceived," the source added.

In the Middle East, Witkoff mediates between Israel and Hamas. Although he managed to achieve a temporary ceasefire, further negotiations failed. According to Witkoff himself, he believed that an agreement with Hamas had been reached, but the organization changed the terms and the negotiations failed.

Although many in Israel appreciate Witkoff's efforts, his lack of diplomatic experience, in their opinion, obscures his judgment.

The Kremlin has once again stated its conditions for an "instant" end to the war23.04.25, 21:56 • 21756 views

"His assumption that players like Hamas or Iran are primarily driven by a desire to live, and therefore can be engaged directly, reflects a dangerous misunderstanding of their long-term ideological goals," said Shiri Fain-Grossman, former head of the regional affairs department of the Israeli National Security Council.

"We must understand our enemies through their prism, not ours. Hamas and Iran are autocratic regimes driven by deeply ingrained ideologies, not short-term interests," she added.

Others fear that Witkoff is being assigned too big a role.

"How does Witkoff divide his time between two very complex negotiations?" asked Israeli security expert and research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Danny Citrinowicz. "I think he's a good guy, but the Iranian issue is so complex that I hope he brings more people to the team."

"Because right now, the Iranians may have an advantage, given their extensive knowledge in the field of negotiations," he added.

Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg 29.04.25, 21:14 • 10513 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Donald Trump
Iran
