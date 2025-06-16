Trump will not sign the G7 statement on Israel and Iran calling on the parties to protect civilians

U.S. President Donald Trump will not sign a G7 statement on the situation with Israel and Iran, in which the "Big Seven" countries call on both sides to protect civilians. This was reported by CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

At the economic summit of world leaders in Canada on Monday, Trump spoke about the Israeli-Iranian conflict, telling reporters that Iran "would like negotiations, but they should have done it earlier."

He told reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting the G7 summit, that Iran needs to "make a deal." He confirmed that he had received messages from Iran through intermediaries indicating a desire for de-escalation.

They would like to talk, but they should have done it earlier. I had 60 days, and they had 60 days. On the 61st day, I said, "We don't have a deal." They have to make a deal, and it hurts both sides. But I would say that Iran will not win this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late. - Trump said.

Asked what needs to be done for the American military to intervene in the situation in Iran, the US President replied: "I don't want to talk about it."

The summit, which is taking place in Canada near Calgary, is taking place against the background of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The open conflict has been going on for four days. According to US officials, a draft G7 statement on Iran has been published, but Trump does not plan to sign it.

One of the American officials said that the American leader will continue to work to ensure that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons. According to officials, the draft statement discusses the monitoring of Iran, as well as a call for both parties to protect civilians, and confirms commitments to peace.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump rejected the plan presented by Israel to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Washington is making attempts to stop the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

He stated that Israel and Iran may have to "fight" before an "agreement". He said that the states are ready to conclude a peace agreement, but "after the fight". The American leader hinted that the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran is only possible after a certain time, and for now, combat actions will continue.

