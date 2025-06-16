Trump will not sign the G7 statement on Israel and Iran calling on the parties to protect civilians

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17525 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49736 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54461 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67722 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144824 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73914 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74170 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59326 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56123 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
47%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 48883 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 89979 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 131803 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 111220 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 17979 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 112087 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 132783 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 173138 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 244627 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 301727 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 740 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 18274 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 90730 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 83908 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78010 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Trump will not sign the G7 statement on Israel and Iran calling on the parties to protect civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The US President did not support the G7 statement calling on Israel and Iran to protect civilians. Trump said Iran must make a deal and is ready to negotiate.

Trump will not sign the G7 statement on Israel and Iran calling on the parties to protect civilians

U.S. President Donald Trump will not sign a G7 statement on the situation with Israel and Iran, in which the "Big Seven" countries call on both sides to protect civilians. This was reported by CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

At the economic summit of world leaders in Canada on Monday, Trump spoke about the Israeli-Iranian conflict, telling reporters that Iran "would like negotiations, but they should have done it earlier."

He told reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting the G7 summit, that Iran needs to "make a deal." He confirmed that he had received messages from Iran through intermediaries indicating a desire for de-escalation.

They would like to talk, but they should have done it earlier. I had 60 days, and they had 60 days. On the 61st day, I said, "We don't have a deal." They have to make a deal, and it hurts both sides. But I would say that Iran will not win this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late.

- Trump said.

Asked what needs to be done for the American military to intervene in the situation in Iran, the US President replied: "I don't want to talk about it."

The summit, which is taking place in Canada near Calgary, is taking place against the background of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The open conflict has been going on for four days. According to US officials, a draft G7 statement on Iran has been published, but Trump does not plan to sign it.

One of the American officials said that the American leader will continue to work to ensure that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons. According to officials, the draft statement discusses the monitoring of Iran, as well as a call for both parties to protect civilians, and confirms commitments to peace. 

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump rejected the plan presented by Israel to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Washington is making attempts to stop the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

He stated that Israel and Iran may have to "fight" before an "agreement". He said that the states are ready to conclude a peace agreement, but "after the fight". The American leader hinted that the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran is only possible after a certain time, and for now, combat actions will continue.

Israel attacked Iranian state television: details of the incident16.06.25, 19:04 • 1114 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9