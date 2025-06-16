$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Publications
Exclusives
Israel attacked Iranian state television: details of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 404 views

Iranian state television reported an Israeli attack after threats from the Israeli defense minister. The television station resumed broadcasting after a break, accusing Israel of trying to "silence the voice of truth."

Israel attacked Iranian state television: details of the incident

News of the Islamic Republic of Iran, part of Iran's state broadcaster, reports an Israeli attack, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, this happened after threats made earlier today by the Israeli Minister of Defense, who stated that the state broadcaster "is about to disappear."

Below are screenshots from the moment debris fell in the studio as the presenter walked away from the camera.

Let's add

Iranian state television returned to live broadcasting after a few minutes of airtime after the Israeli attack.

Television reports in the text displayed on the screen that all its programs are "resuming live without any interruptions."

Another news bulletin says that Israel "brutally violated the rules, attacked one of the buildings of Iranian state television."

Television claims that Israel tried to "silence the voice of truth" by attacking it.

"Time to stop": UN Secretary-General calls on Israel and Iran14.06.25, 05:28 • 5370 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Iran
