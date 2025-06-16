Israel attacked Iranian state television: details of the incident

News of the Islamic Republic of Iran, part of Iran's state broadcaster, reports an Israeli attack, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to media reports, this happened after threats made earlier today by the Israeli Minister of Defense, who stated that the state broadcaster "is about to disappear."

Below are screenshots from the moment debris fell in the studio as the presenter walked away from the camera.

Iranian state television returned to live broadcasting after a few minutes of airtime after the Israeli attack.

Television reports in the text displayed on the screen that all its programs are "resuming live without any interruptions."

Another news bulletin says that Israel "brutally violated the rules, attacked one of the buildings of Iranian state television."

Television claims that Israel tried to "silence the voice of truth" by attacking it.

