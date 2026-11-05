Trump will continue governing the United States while bypassing Congress — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that, in his view, U.S. President Donald Trump will continue to bypass the House of Representatives and the Senate during the final two years of his time in office by issuing executive orders. Deutsche Welle reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Merz, during the past two years Trump largely "governed without consulting Congress."

Why should everything be different now? ... What will change is budget planning—and, of course, planning in the area of the armed forces as well - the German chancellor said.

He added that he harbors no particular illusions about a Democratic victory in the congressional midterm elections.

Reminder

According to Reuters, after winning majorities in both chambers of Congress, Democrats will be able to bring aid to Ukraine to a vote. It could be approved despite Trump's veto.

Merz: Russia and the United States cannot settle the war without Ukraine and Europe