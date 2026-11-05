Trump will continue governing the United States while bypassing Congress — Merz
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicts that Trump will continue governing without consulting Congress. He does not expect a "breakthrough" in U.S. policy following the Democrats' victory.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that, in his view, U.S. President Donald Trump will continue to bypass the House of Representatives and the Senate during the final two years of his time in office by issuing executive orders. Deutsche Welle reports, according to UNN.
Details
According to Merz, during the past two years Trump largely "governed without consulting Congress."
Why should everything be different now? ... What will change is budget planning—and, of course, planning in the area of the armed forces as well
He added that he harbors no particular illusions about a Democratic victory in the congressional midterm elections.
Reminder
According to Reuters, after winning majorities in both chambers of Congress, Democrats will be able to bring aid to Ukraine to a vote. It could be approved despite Trump's veto.
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